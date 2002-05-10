The workshop report reviews the options available for the analysis of data from ecotoxicity tests; compares their advantages and disadvantages; recommends (a) the most appropriate approach for deriving a summary parameter(s) which has (have) scientific validity and (b) further work to be undertaken by the OECD and/or others, as appropriate.
Report of the OECD Workshop on Statistical Analysis of Aquatic Toxicity Data
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
22 November 2022
