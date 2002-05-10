At this workshop, participants (i) shared information about different types of chemical monitoring programmes conducted by countries and international bodies; (ii) shared experiences of using measured data in environmental exposure assessment; (iii) identified ways to improve monitoring programmes so that data from them are of high quality and are appropriate for use in exposure assessment; (iv) identified ways that existing monitoring data can be used to calibrate and validate exposure models; and (v) recommended further work for OECD and/or others, as appropriate.
Report of the OECD Workshop on Improving the Use of Monitoring Data in the Exposure Assessment of Industrial Chemicals
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024