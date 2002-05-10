Skip to main content
Report of the OECD Workshop on Improving the Use of Monitoring Data in the Exposure Assessment of Industrial Chemicals

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078369-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2002), Report of the OECD Workshop on Improving the Use of Monitoring Data in the Exposure Assessment of Industrial Chemicals, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078369-en.
