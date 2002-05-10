This document is the report of the Ring Test of the February 1994 OECD draft Guideline 202, part II on Daphnia magna Reproduction Test, which was conducted in 1994. It also includes the report of the OECD Workshop on the Final Ring Test of the Daphnia magna Reproduction Test, which was held at Sheffield University on 27-28 March 1995 (Appendix E).
Report of the Final Ring Test of the Daphnia magna Reproduction Test
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
