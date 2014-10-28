Skip to main content
Renewable Energy Policies and Cross-border Investment

Evidence from Mergers and Acquisitions in Solar and Wind Energy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv9f3r9623-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Nick Johnstone, Carlo Menon, Victoria Shestalova
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2014), “Renewable Energy Policies and Cross-border Investment: Evidence from Mergers and Acquisitions in Solar and Wind Energy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2014/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv9f3r9623-en.
