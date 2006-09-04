Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Removing Obstacles to Employment for Women in Ireland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/431167074033
Authors
Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cournède, B. (2006), “Removing Obstacles to Employment for Women in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 511, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/431167074033.
Go to top