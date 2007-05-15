Remedies and Sanctions in Abuse of Dominance Cases 

The OECD Competition Committee debated remedies in abuse of dominance cases in June 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Norway, Romania, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as a paper from BIAC. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.