Relative Trade-Weighted Unit Labour Costs by Industry

This document presents three alternative methods for the construction of indicators of relative tradeweighted unit labour costs by industry as well as the empirical results based on these methods for 18 OECD Member countries. With some exceptions, the results show that the indicators derived from the alternative methods are highly correlated. It also turns out that there are significant variations in time profiles of relative unit labour costs by industry, an observation that underlines the usefulness of industryspecific information for an in-depth analysis of price competitiveness ...