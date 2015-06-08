This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2015 on the relationship between public and private antitrust enforcement. It reviews developments with private enforcement in selected jurisdictions and discusses the main instruments used at national level to facilitate compensation for the harm incurred by victims of anticompetitive conduct, including presumptions of fault and presumptions of actual harm, discovery issues, collective redress schemes and limitation periods.
Relationship Between Public and Private Antitrust Enforcement
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
