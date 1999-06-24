Relations between Regulators and Competition Authorities 

The OECD Competition Committee debated the relationship between regulators and competition authorities in June 1998. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by the OECD and submissions from Australia, Canada, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.