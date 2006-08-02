Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation of Financial Systems and Economic Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/870803826715
Authors
Alain de Serres, Shuji Kobayakawa, Torsten Sløk, Laura Vartia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Serres, A. et al. (2006), “Regulation of Financial Systems and Economic Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 506, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/870803826715.
Go to top