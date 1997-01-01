This paper discusses the impact of government-imposed regulations on performance in the distribution sector. It first deals with the role of the distribution sector in OECD economies and gives an overview of competitive conditions in the sector. Next, it provides an overview of recent evidence concerning the impact of regulation. The paper finds that a range of regulations, including restrictions on large stores, opening hours and zoning, have slowed down structural change in the distribution sector. These regulations have sometimes reduced the efficiency of the distribution system, but have mainly limited the range of services provided to consumers ...
Regulation and Performance in the Distribution Sector
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
29 February 2024