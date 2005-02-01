Regulating Market Activities by Public Sector 

The OECD Competition Committee debated regulating market activities by the public sector in June 2004. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.