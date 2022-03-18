Regulating corporate political engagement

This report provides an analysis of regulations and “soft law” instruments that shape corporate political engagement activities across 17 jurisdictions (Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, People’s Republic of China, South Africa, Spain, United Kingdom, United States). It provides an analysis of high-level trends, examines commonalities and differences in regulatory scope across jurisdictions, and highlights key areas of unregulated influence. The report includes examples of leading as well as weaker regulatory frameworks in each of the assessed jurisdictions, and suggests critical areas for investor engagement with policy makers, companies and other relevant actors.