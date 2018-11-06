This paper briefly elaborates on the role and different forms of regional competition agreements, explains in more detail their specific characteristics while describing related benefits and challenges. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion on Regional Competition Agreements held at the 2018 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
Regional Competition Agreements: Benefits and Challenges
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024