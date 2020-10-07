Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reframing Financing and Investment for a Sustainable Ocean Economy

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c59ce972-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Reframing Financing and Investment for a Sustainable Ocean Economy”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c59ce972-en.
Go to top