Reframing Financing and Investment for a Sustainable Ocean Economy

This paper sets out a new framing of the challenges and opportunities for scaling up financing and investment for a sustainable ocean economy. It examines the particular challenges associated with financing sustainable ocean activities across different sectors and explores promising financing instruments, including by identifying learnings from elsewhere in the green finance sphere.

This paper contributes to the OECD horizontal ocean project. To support government efforts to transition to a more sustainable ocean economy, the OECD is mobilising expertise across multiple policy fronts, covering environmental, economic, financial and social dimensions. Working with both developed and developing countries, the OECD aims to ensure that all societies can harness the benefits of the ocean on a sustainable and inclusive basis.