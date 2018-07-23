Skip to main content
Reforms for sustainable productivity growth in Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2fd5fd8a-en
Authors
Yosuke Jin, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jin, Y. and B. Westmore (2018), “Reforms for sustainable productivity growth in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1489, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2fd5fd8a-en.
