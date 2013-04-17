Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforms for a Cleaner, Healthier Environment in China

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k480c2dh6kf-en
Authors
Sam Hill
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hill, S. (2013), “Reforms for a Cleaner, Healthier Environment in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1045, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k480c2dh6kf-en.
Go to top