Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforming the Polish Tax System to Improve its Efficiency

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240788685657
Authors
Alain de Serres
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Serres, A. (2008), “Reforming the Polish Tax System to Improve its Efficiency”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 630, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240788685657.
Go to top