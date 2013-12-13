The OECD Competition Committee discussed the recent developments in rail transportation services in June 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and a summary of the discussion.