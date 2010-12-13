Skip to main content
Real House Prices in OECD Countries

The Role of Demand Shocks and Structural and Policy Factors
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33bqzhbzr-en
Authors
Dan Andrews
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Andrews, D. (2010), “Real House Prices in OECD Countries: The Role of Demand Shocks and Structural and Policy Factors”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 831, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33bqzhbzr-en.
