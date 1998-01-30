The OECD Competition Committee debated the structure, regulation and competition policy in railways in October 1997. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note and written submissions from Australia, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom and contributions by experts, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Railways: Structure, Regulation and Competition Policy
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
