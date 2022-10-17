Skip to main content
Quantifying the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19-related school closures through the human capital channel

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/eea048c5-en
Authors
Christine de la Maisonneuve, Balázs Égert, David Turner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de la Maisonneuve, C., B. Égert and D. Turner (2022), “Quantifying the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19-related school closures through the human capital channel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1729, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eea048c5-en.
