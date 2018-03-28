This paper sets out the potential dimensions of quality competition in zero-price markets and the business models associated with them, including privacy and data security, advertising content, ease of switching, and choice in complement markets, among others. It was prepared as a background note for the OECD Competition Committee roundtable on quality considerations in the zero-price economy which took place in November 2018.
Quality Considerations in the Zero-price Economy
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
