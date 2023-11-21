(Q)SAR Assessment Framework: Guidance for the regulatory assessment of (Quantitative) Structure Activity Relationship models and predictions

The aim of the OECD (Quantitative) Structure-Activity Relationship ((Q)SAR) Assessment Framework (QAF) is to provide a systematic and harmonised framework for the regulatory assessment of (Q)SAR models, predictions, and results based on multiple predictions. The QAF is meant to be applicable (Q)SARs, irrespective of the modelling technique used to build the model, the predicted endpoint, and the intended regulatory purpose. The primary audience of this document is regulatory authorities and their stakeholders. In addition, any other (Q)SAR user is encouraged to refer to the QAF when using (Q)SARs for regulatory purposes.