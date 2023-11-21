Skip to main content
(Q)SAR Assessment Framework: Guidance for the regulatory assessment of (Quantitative) Structure Activity Relationship models and predictions

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/d96118f6-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2023), (Q)SAR Assessment Framework: Guidance for the regulatory assessment of (Quantitative) Structure Activity Relationship models and predictions, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 386, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d96118f6-en.
