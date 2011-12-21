Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Spending Efficiency in the Czech Republic

Fiscal Policy Framework and the Main Spending Areas of Pensions and Healthcare
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0k6zbxlr8-en
Authors
Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Smidova, Z. (2011), “Public Spending Efficiency in the Czech Republic: Fiscal Policy Framework and the Main Spending Areas of Pensions and Healthcare”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 922, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0k6zbxlr8-en.
Go to top