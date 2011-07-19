Skip to main content
Public Sector Spending Efficiency in Estonia

Healthcare and Local Government
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg86qq1k2vl-en
Authors
Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Smidova, Z. (2011), “Public Sector Spending Efficiency in Estonia: Healthcare and Local Government”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 881, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg86qq1k2vl-en.
