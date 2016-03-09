Some OECD jurisdictions exclude public interest policy considerations from merger control. Others consider public interest factors, such as financial stability, public security and plurality of media in their merger assessments. The paper gives an overview of whether public interest considerations, and other non-competition challenges faced by jurisdictions, are accommodated by competition law, and particularly by merger control rules. It was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2016 on public interest considerations in merger control.
Public Interest Considerations in Merger Control
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
