Public Goods and Externalities: Agri-environmental Policy Measures in the United Kingdom

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hw4drd1-en
Authors
James Jones, Paul Silcock, Tetsuya Uetake
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, J., P. Silcock and T. Uetake (2015), “Public Goods and Externalities: Agri-environmental Policy Measures in the United Kingdom”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 83, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hw4drd1-en.
