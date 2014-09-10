Public Enforcement and Corporate Governance in Asia

This book presents a study of the corporate governance legal framework and enforcement by capital market regulators in participating Asian jurisdictions. The study focuses on the following areas: the legal framework and adequacy of laws, with a focus on related-party transactions, disclosure of ownership and control, and fiduciary duties of directors; the structure of enforcement authorities; the authority to monitor, supervise, investigate, enforce and impose sanctions; disclosure of enforcement actions and practices; the role of the courts and the judicial system; and cross-border enforcement.