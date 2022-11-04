Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Provision of urban environmental amenities

A policy toolkit for inclusiveness
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0866d566-en
Authors
Katherine Farrow, Ioannis Tikoudis, Grace Alexander, Apolline Saliou, Lea Stapper, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Farrow, K. et al. (2022), “Provision of urban environmental amenities: A policy toolkit for inclusiveness”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 204, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0866d566-en.
Go to top