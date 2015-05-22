Skip to main content
Providing the right skills to all in China

From “made in China” to “created in China”
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j18g4tlx-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. and V. Koen (2015), “Providing the right skills to all in China: From “made in China” to “created in China””, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j18g4tlx-en.
