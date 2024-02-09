Understanding infrastructure market capacity constraints in Australia

Australia—
Australia has undergone a significant period of growth in public infrastructure investment that has placed pressure on the construction sector across all Australian states and territories.
In response to emerging market constraints, Infrastructure Australia – the Australian Government’s independent infrastructure advisor – developed the Infrastructure Market Capacity Report. The report forecasts the demand and supply of labour, material and equipment required to deliver Australian federal, state and local governments infrastructure pipeline.
The report helps to identify market constraints to inform private and public sector decision‑making and better match infrastructure resource supply with demand. The report also provides recommendations to improve the capacity of the infrastructure market.