Understanding infrastructure market capacity constraints in Australia

Since its first edition in 2021, the Infrastructure Market Capacity Report has been closely followed by government and industry stakeholders who use the report to inform their decision‑making. While the direct impact is hard to measure, the report has received positive feedback from key stakeholders. Based on a survey conducted about the report, 96% of stakeholders who responded, and 88% of Federal government employees or elected officials, were satisfied with the report overall. Federal and state governments have also subsequently adjusted the project pipeline, resulting in a reduction in forecast peak in public infrastructure investment.

Impact is also achieved through the specific recommendations. The 2023 report provides 14 recommendations across four key areas: actively manage demand; boost material supply; boost labor supply; and improve construction productivity. These recommendations include enhancing coordination between federal and state and territory governments to manage demand, increasing quarry and steel supply, analyzing the production of local and recycled materials, establishing a national infrastructure workforce strategy and enhancing the supply of apprentices and trainees.

All levels of government can learn from this initiative and apply it within their jurisdictions. Many capacity constraints are local. Developing a deeper understanding of planned infrastructure investments in a region or city, and actively forecasting potential capacity constraints will support more effective infrastructure investment by better matching investment demand to supply.