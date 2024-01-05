The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership

During the first few years, the QDS Partnership formed its vision for the area’s development, defined the visual identity and implemented first collective projects. Since the completion of the new public spaces in 2009, the Partnership has fulfilled a broader mission focused more on operational concerns. It now oversees the Quartier’s activities through cultural programming, the management of the public spaces and enhancement of the general cultural offering.

Specifically, its aims are to

Enrich and preserve the Quartier’s cultural assets , notably those related to the performing arts and performance venues. For example, by displaying artists’ works in public places and on buildings, as well as supporting the establishment of cultural businesses, artists’ residences and programmes to help its residents, including artists, become property owners.

Create a vibrant Quartier through the programming of cultural activities in addition to the existing offer . For example, by hosting interactive art installations (based on sound, light, or participation), exhibitions of both local and international artists, architectural video projections, as well as numerous festivals and events.

Manage the public spaces and specialised facilities used for cultural activities . For example, this means providing facilities that can host local, national and international events that allow artists to constantly be at the forefront of their fields. These facilities need to offer easier connection to infrastructure and support services while fulfilling the needs of the Quartier’s diverse seasonal and permanent cultural activities.

Promote and develop the Quartier des Spectacles as the heart of Montreal. This includes the transition into a mixed-use district that aligns with the needs of its diverse residents and functions: community life, student life, artistic life, integration into its urban surroundings and an international tourist destination.

For its 2022-2026 strategy, the QDS Partnership organised a stakeholder consultation. 350 people participated in the consultation, feeding over 2 000 ideas into strategy brainstorming. Based on the participatory process, QDS produced five axes for future development, including post-COVID recovery, cultural dynamism, territorial planning, synergy creation as well as local and international outreach.

The governance of the QDS is characterised by a collaborative and participatory approach. The QDS Partnership’s executive committee is composed of a diverse group of stakeholders, resembling a quadruple helix model (i.e. collaboration between four major actors: science, policy, industry, and society). For example, voting board members include the Cinéma Impérial, the University of Quebec in Montreal, KPMG or the Metropolitan Montreal Chamber of Commerce.

Local and regional government also play a vital part in the operation of the QDS Partnership, with over 80% of the Partnership’s revenue coming from the Montreal municipal government. Additionally, representatives from the municipality and Quebec’s Ministry of Culture and Communications sit as board observers.