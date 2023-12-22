The London Borough of Sutton has identified a viable incentive to support small businesses in their transition towards greener practices: discretionary business rates (i.e. commercial property tax) discounts; and has developed the Green Enterprise Partnership to deliver this. Sutton’s pioneering model enables the Council to recover the costs granting business rates discounts through a partnership fee contributed by businesses. In the UK, local governments collect business rates, but they retain only a portion of the taxes collected. In Sutton's case, the Council retains 30% of all business rates, while the Central Government receives 37% and the Greater London Authority receives 33%. By enacting Section 47 of the Local Government Finance Act 1988, as amended by Section 69 of the Localism Act 2011, Sutton Council can provide a 100% discount on business rates without compensating other tax recipients. Through the partnership fee, equivalent to 30% of rates liability of participant businesses, the Council is able to recover the costs of granting tax reliefs while still offering a substantial 70% discount on the business rates bill for those businesses.
The partnership includes a green business certification scheme and a dedicated infrastructure and support system which enables participant businesses to measure, track and manage their environmental impact and carbon footprint. The green business certification is a four-level scheme, ranging from member standard (by joining and committing to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero before 2050) to gold standard (by implementing emission reduction strategies and reducing at least 5% of carbon footprint annually). Tax incentives are limited to a two-year period and commensurate with the level of effort in meeting specific milestones within the certification standard. The aim of the two-year pilot is to build evidence and learning for future phases.
A review will be conducted at 6, 12, 18 months, and a final evaluation at 24 months to draw out learning and build evidence of impact. Economic and environmental metrics will be used to measure the success of the scheme, including variance in turnover, gross profit as a percentage of turnover, labour turnover, headcount, and nominal and percentage emissions reduction in scopes 1 (operations), 2 (energy purchase), and 3 (supply chain).