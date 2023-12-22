Sutton is a key retail centre in southwest London. The central district, which includes a pedestrianised high street and shopping malls, provides a diverse range of big-box retailers, local shops and hospitality establishments. However, Sutton High Street been facing increasing pressures in recent years. Its vacancy rate has been on an upward trajectory between 2015 and 2020, underperforming most neighbouring boroughs and London as a whole. Although there have been significant improvements in the 2021-2023 period, the vacancy rate still falls above the London average. Additionally, Sutton High Street is situated within the 7th and 17th most deprived areas in the borough (out of 122 Lower-layer Super Output Areas). A town centre regeneration programme is being delivered in response to these economic challenges. To support this programme, and to achieve climate goals, the Green Enterprise Partnership was established.

The Green Enterprise Partnership (GEP) brings together local enterprises, leading business and organised interested groups to test net-zero business models and foster innovation for new sustainable products and services in Sutton High Street. In 2022, the London Borough of Sutton secured enabling funding from the Mayor of London’s High Streets for All Challenge to bring forward an innovative high street recovery strategy. The Council partnered with Sutton Business Improvement District (Sutton BID), and the Sound Lounge Trust to co-design a green economic transition strategy for Sutton High Street. In 2023, the Green Enterprise Partnership launched the ‘Go Green Scheme’ in collaboration with Sutton BID and Green Mark. This scheme is the first in the UK to offer tax incentives to small businesses to adopt green practices. The partnership is supporting the first cohort of 50 businesses to develop and implement environmental strategies to move towards low-carbon circular economy models, in an effort to combat economic and climate-related challenges.

The main aim of the Green Enterprise Partnership is to work with local businesses and key stakeholders to accelerate the transition to a prosperous and thriving low-carbon future, by closely supporting businesses in: