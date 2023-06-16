The Digital Talent Programme

The programme, which was funded by the Local Enterprise Partnership for London and managed by the City of London consists of different projects with various stakeholders involved, including local businesses and SMEs, universities, training providers and educators.

In addition to improving opportunities for under-represented groups in the digital and technology sectors, the programme promoted initiatives to young people aged 18-24, including digital skills development, career advice and support to set up their own digital business. Furthermore, it provided support to employers and educators to better shape digital career guidance for young people and facilitate partnerships with higher education institutions and SMEs. Finally, it identified research, resources and case studies relevant to the tech and digital sectors.

As part of the programme, the Tech Pathways London project sought to train educators working with young people aged 11-24 years old, so that they can better support and orient their students. The project linked educators with industry partners from across the digital and culture sectors, and provided up-to-date labour market information and industry insight to educators through a blog and an unconscious bias toolkit.

Another project is the Digital Grid Partnership, supported by the Mayor of London and the European Social Fund, which aimed to improve the relevance of higher-level digital training through improved university-SME partnerships. The project was delivered by a consortium led by Newham College and with partners such as London South Bank University, Goldsmiths University of London, University of the Arts of London and SMEs in the creative and tech industries.