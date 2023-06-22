TechGrounds are training centres located in more disadvantaged neighbourhoods, where most residents are not equipped with the skills needed to gain employment in the IT sector. These training centres are part of Amsterdam’s TechConnect Action programme, which aims to make technology courses and IT careers more accessible, through various initiatives. TechGrounds is based on the philosophy of “learning to learn” and “peer learning” and is therefore a “school without teachers”.

Learning is provided by “learning coaches” that help students find their own way through the system. During the training, participants are matched with tech entrepreneurs who are project partners. This contributes to increasing chances of gaining employment after completion. In addition to training, the centres offer co-working places, organise tech events and promote start-up incubators. Participants who want to establish their own technology companies get assistance to work on their business ideas.

TechGrounds are accessible to everyone (no requirements of preliminary education or diploma) and is free of charge. Participants are selected based on their motivation and potential to learn. In addition, an important part of the training is soft skills, as the participants receive training to be prepared for a career in a professional environment.

The TechGrounds project is a collaboration between the Amsterdam Economic Board and a range of other stakeholders, including the CA-ICT training fund and TomTom (a private tech company). The initiative brings together several companies, educational institutions and government organisations in Amsterdam, who are interested in making the city’s tech sector and job market more diverse and inclusive.