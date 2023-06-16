The core of Passport for Work is an online platform, which allows individuals to develop their skill-based “passport for work” by means of gamified assessment and allows employers to find suitable candidates thanks to the creation of skill-based job vacancies. Jobseekers and employers using this tool are guided in the identification and articulation of their skill sets and skills needs. This information is used for algorithm-based matchmaking. In case of a small skills gap targeted eLearning and training modules are offered directly within the platform. The main advantages of this approach are: i) the platform caters to the motivation of job seekers thanks to gamifying the assessments; ii) it presents a broad picture of employees’ skills; and iii) it reduces bias in human decision-making since the algorithm compares occupational requirements with someone’s skills in a purely objective manner.

Passport for Work also contributes to the development of a national skills language. Occupational skill needs were identified for 25 occupations in the healthcare, technical, and construction industries (representing the initial scope of the project), which were then validated by questionnaires among thousands of Dutch employers and workers. Together, they provided input on the relevance, as well as the appropriate mastery level for over 100 skills, for each of the 25 occupations.

The Passport for Work is supported by the European Union through the Urban Innovative Actions programme.