The successful rollout of Passport for Work established skills-based language as a more legitimised tool for employers to recognise qualifications. This can be critical for vulnerable groups in society that experience difficulties in the labour market due to lacking correctly recognised work experience or education.
The Passport has now become part of a larger platform that connects all job seekers, companies, and educational institutions into a single, easily accessible ecosystem called SkillsInzicht. This offers an accessible and innovative assessment that leads to a personalized skills profile. Clients will gain a comprehensive and clear understanding of their talents, motivations, and soft skills. Based on clients’ personal skills profiles, they gain insight into professions that match their skills. The initiative compares skills profiles with over 2 000 professions to find the best match.
SkillsInZicht is part of ArbeidsmarktInZicht and is a unique collaboration between three innovative organisations in the Benelux region (UQalify, Nalantis, and Etil research group). They combine expertise in labour market integration, HR, research, and technology. The project aligns with the “skills language” that is the standard in Europe and the Netherlands.