Ludgate Hub – a co-working space in rural Ireland

Evidence suggests that Ludgate Hub has made strides in boosting the local economy and creating new jobs. Ultimately, Ludgate Hub and its operations is estimated to have contributed 4 million EUR to the local economy, directly created 457 new jobs, and attracted tourism to the region. For example, it has attracted highly skilled remote workers as well as start-ups from LA, Chicago, London, South Africa, Spain and world-wide. Moreover, the hub achieved important results in supporting local businesses. The e-commerce platform eStreet gained national and EU recognition for its solution to help local retailers combat rural disadvantage and economic decline via a multi-pronged digital strategy.
The Hub has contributed to Skibbereen being acknowledged as the Digital Capital of Ireland. Its National Digital Week in 2016 drew in 1 600 attendees to West Cork, hosting over 80 national and international speakers, and showcasing the potential of rural digital hubs to embrace technology.
The Hub has also delivered an array of classes on coding, digital innovation, web development, and iPad training to people of all backgrounds and age groups. Additionally, it has taken over 40 secondary school students annually for training and work experience, thereby contributing to the development of the next generation of digital professionals.