Ludgate Hub – a co-working space in rural Ireland

Ludgate Hub was developed by a steering group consisting of local entrepreneurs, digital ambassadors and business owners. The board, created in November 2015, felt it was important that the initiative came from the “bottom up” and for this reason engaged the local community from the very early stages of the hub creation.

The main activities of the Hub include:

Offering office and co-working spaces – the hub has meeting rooms, a training space and state of the art video conference facilities.

Providing business services – these cover networking activities, peer learning and skills sharing, mentoring and advisory, as well as specific initiatives such as eStreet (a project to increase the online visibility of local retailers).

Providing services for the local community – the hub facilitates digital literacy for all age groups aimed at bridging the digital divide, supporting women to re-enter the workforce, and training young people in coding and developing websites to prepare them for the “jobs of tomorrow”.

Re-branding the rural area – encouraging banks and service providers (accountants, solicitors etc.) to make their services “start-up” friendly and particularly focused on supporting young people returning to the area. As part of the re-branding activities, the hub also created Ireland’s first National Digital Week and digital conference. Skibbereen was selected as a pilot for the first Irish rural town to get 1GB of broadband connectivity, on par with globally leading cities such as Singapore.

The hub has a strong track record in raising capital: 95% of the projects are privately funded through donations or corporate sponsorships. Activities are self-sustainable in the sense that the income generated through desk and room rental, video conferencing rental and services compensates for the monthly running costs. However, it is essential for the hub to maintain a continuous stream of seed fund capital to further encourage start-ups to relocate to Skibbereen. It is also essential to maintain a stream of mentors to encourage and support start-ups in the Ludgate Hub.