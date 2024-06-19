Konexio: Bridging the Digital Divide

Konexio operates through a combination of free tailored training programmes, employment support, and community engagement. The organisation’s training programmes are designed to meet participants at their current skill level and help them advance.

Konexio offers digital literacy courses which cover basic computer skills, internet usage, and essential software applications, ensuring that participants can confidently navigate the digital world. For trainees looking to delve deeper into the tech industry, Konexio offers advanced IT skills courses, including coding and web development. To complement these technical skills, Konexio also provides comprehensive employment support, including workshops on job searching, resume writing, and interview techniques.

As part of its free training courses, Konexio collaborates with partners including private companies such as Uber, HP, the L’Oréal Foundation, Allianz and IBM, to facilitate internships and job placements for trainees. Moreover, Konexio also works closely with local NGOs and government agencies to develop and deliver programmes that are specifically tailored to the needs of different communities, to ensure that the organisation efficiently supports their digital inclusion.

To facilitate the accessibility of its training courses, Konexio undertakes an inclusive approach by offering flexible schedules and resources (e.g. online and in-person attendance for classes) to accommodate the varied needs of its participants. This ensures that people with other responsibilities, such as parenting, have the opportunity to benefit from the courses offered by Konexio.