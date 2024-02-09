Hachioji City — Utilising 3D city models and Augmented Reality to enhance local public engagement

The workshop utilised 3D city models – or ‘digital twins’ – to visualise the redevelopment area. To support this, a 3D representation of the built environment was developed through various sources, including 2D map data of buildings and roads, and 3D data of building heights and shapes. To provide a comprehensive dataset, these data were combined with data from the Urban Planning Basic Survey, such as the current status of land and building age. Based on this 3D model, software could then be used to help to visualise the 3D model in an interactive way, including by highlighting flood-prone areas, building age and land use. This could help participants to better understand challenges and opportunities related to the redevelopment area.

Participants used augmented reality technology to visualise their renovation ideas onto a map. Citizens discussed their visions for the redevelopment of the area and tested these ideas by placing holograms of buildings and parks onto 3D maps. The visual representation facilitated an intuitive understanding of various proposals and encouraged on-site idea exchange, transforming the planning process into a more dynamic and participatory experience. The city incorporated these views in its development strategy, published in June 2023.

The adoption of ‘digital twins’ by local governments in Japan is supported by the central government and the private sector. To facilitate the adoption of ‘digital twin’ software, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has supported the developed of a standardised open data platform – PLATEAU. The main users of the platform are local governments and the private sector.