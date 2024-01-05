A perfect match – supporting SMEs in filling their vacant apprenticeship positions

The programme utilises a network of advisors to reach out to SMEs and support them in filling their vacant apprenticeship positions. Advisors determine the company’s need for trainees, draw up requirement profiles, search for potential candidates, and support the recruitment process. They use a number of approaches to match apprentices with SMEs. These include the organisation of ‘apprentice-speed-dating’ formats and vocational training fairs, as well as accompanying young people at job interviews and using various channels for outreach and consultation (e.g. social media, virtual meetings, or face-to-face). Beyond its initial termination date on the 31.12.2023, the project has been extended until 31.12.2027 and received EUR 9.7 million funding for the extension period, with 40% of contributions coming from the private sector and the rest from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Advisors employed through the programme are based in the local Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHK), Chambers of Skilled Crafts (HWK), Chambers of Liberal Professions and at other business organisations in all 16 German federal states. Around 150 advisors in total are employed through the programme.

Since 2015, the programme has an additional focus on supporting the recruitment of foreign trainees. Advisors help SMEs in incorporating an open welcoming culture and aim to increase their willingness to employ foreign youth and skilled workers by breaking down reservations about foreign people and demonstrating advantages, such as making use of cultural diversity and intercultural skills in the establishment and expansion of foreign business activities or improving the corporate image. Further activities of advisors include the provision of information for a successful integration and initiation of potential support mechanisms, such as support in language training, residence status, and legal questions.