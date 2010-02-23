Skip to main content
Providing Greater Old-Age Security in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh4x7pc7k-en
Authors
Richard Herd, Hu-Wei Hu, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R., H. Hu and V. Koen (2010), “Providing Greater Old-Age Security in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 750, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh4x7pc7k-en.
