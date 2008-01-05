Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Protection of ‘Critical Infrastructure’ and the Role of Investment Policies Relating to National Security

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7d159744-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), “Protection of ‘Critical Infrastructure’ and the Role of Investment Policies Relating to National Security”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2008/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7d159744-en.
Go to top