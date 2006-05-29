Prosecuting Cartels Without Direct Evidence of Agreement

The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated prosecuting cartels without evidence of agreement in February 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Romania, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United States, Zambia, and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.