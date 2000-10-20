The OECD Competition Committee debated promoting competition in the natural gas industry in February 2000. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Spain, the United States, Enron Europe Ltd, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.