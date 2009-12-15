Product Market Regulation in Russia

This paper uses the OECD’s indicators of product market regulation (PMR) to assess the extent to which the regulatory environment in Russia supports competition and to draw attention to the areas where further reform efforts would pay dividends. The indicators show that, despite improvements in some areas, many aspects of Russia’s regulatory framework are still restrictive, which provides considerable scope for reaping gains from bringing regulation into line with international best practice. In particular, the scores suggest that Russia’s economic performance would greatly benefit from a reduction in the role of the state enterprise sector in markets that are inherently competitive and reinvigorated efforts to liberalise foreign trade and direct investment regimes. In some network sectors, recent regulatory changes have significantly improved the scope for competition. However, ongoing work needs to focus on separating competitive and monopoly market segments and eliminating barriers to entry. In addition, the authorities need to develop the capacity and strengthen the hands of the sectoral regulators. Introducing an overarching competition policy would also help bring the issue of competition to centre stage and spread a competition ethos through different levels of government.