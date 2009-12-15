Skip to main content
Product Market Regulation in Russia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/218750034678
Paul Conway, Tatiana Lysenko, Geoff Barnard
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Conway, P., T. Lysenko and G. Barnard (2009), “Product Market Regulation in Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 742, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218750034678.
