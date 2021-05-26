Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Process quality, curriculum and pedagogy in early childhood education and care

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eba0711e-en
Authors
Susan Edwards
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Edwards, S. (2021), “Process quality, curriculum and pedagogy in early childhood education and care”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 247, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eba0711e-en.
Go to top