This paper reports the findings of an integrative review of the literature conducted to gain insight into the relationship between process quality, curriculum and pedagogy. Process quality attends to those aspect of early childhood education and care (ECEC) provision associated with children’s interactions and experiences in the ECEC setting, including with peers, adults, materials and other resources. Process quality is considered an important mechanism for moving quality ECEC provision beyond structural dimensions of quality alone (e.g. child-to-adult ratios, minimum space requirements). Curriculum and pedagogy in this paper examines the definitional relationship between teaching and learning, with this relationship having implications for the extent to which identified features of the ECEC curriculum may be used to leverage increased process quality. This paper finds that defining the relationship between curriculum and pedagogy is required to facilitate the use of curriculum as a lever for process quality according to the socio-cultural context in which ECEC is intended for young children
Process quality, curriculum and pedagogy in early childhood education and care
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
22 November 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
Working paper31 May 2023
-
Working paper31 May 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Policy paper29 September 2022
-
9 May 2022