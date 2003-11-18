This report contributes to the dissemination of information on OECD privatisation methods and techniques. It primarily draws upon information that has accumulated during the course of the life of the OECD Privatisation Network and its outreach activity. It also uses information from the Advisory Group on Privatisation, from case examples and from member countries. This report focuses on the implementation aspects of privatisation in the OECD experience.
Privatising State-Owned Enterprises
An Overview of Policies and Practices in OECD countries