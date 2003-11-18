Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Privatising State-Owned Enterprises

An Overview of Policies and Practices in OECD countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104099-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Privatising State-Owned Enterprises: An Overview of Policies and Practices in OECD countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104099-en.
Go to top