Green growth gains momentum, not only for governments but for companies as well. They see increasingly the opportunities that come along with ‘green growth’ as well as the relevance of mitigating environmental and social risks to which they are exposed. This paper’s central message is that high quality information is necessary to support decisions that drive green growth.
Private Sector Initiatives on Measuring and Reporting on Green Growth
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper20 November 2023
-
Working paper27 May 2022
-
Working paper15 March 2021
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper31 January 2020
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper2 April 2019
-
Working paper29 March 2019
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024