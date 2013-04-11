Skip to main content
Private Sector Initiatives on Measuring and Reporting on Green Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jn5j1lv-en
Authors
Nancy Kamp-Roelands
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Kamp-Roelands, N. (2013), “Private Sector Initiatives on Measuring and Reporting on Green Growth”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jn5j1lv-en.
