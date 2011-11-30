Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Private Sector Engagement in Adaptation to Climate Change: Approaches to Managing Climate Risks

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg221jkf1g7-en
Authors
Shardul Agrawala, Maëlis Carraro, Nicholas Kingsmill, Elisa Lanzi, Michael Mullan, Guillaume Prudent-Richard
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Agrawala, S. et al. (2011), “Private Sector Engagement in Adaptation to Climate Change: Approaches to Managing Climate Risks”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg221jkf1g7-en.
Go to top